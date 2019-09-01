Marine Patrol: boy, 9, injured after falling from boat

ASHLAND, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Marine Patrol says a 9-year-old boy was injured after falling from a boat on Little Squam Lake in Ashland and being hit by the propeller.

The investigation found that the child, who was wearing a life jacket, was sitting on the bow of the vessel with his legs hanging over the side toward the water when he fell in at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Other passengers on the boat pulled him from the water.

The boy, whose name was not released, suffered injuries to his arm, lower leg and pelvic and groin area.

The victim was first taken to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth and later flown to the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

His condition is not available.