Markets Right Now: Tariff delay sends US stocks soaring

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:53 a.m.

Stocks shot higher on Wall Street after the U.S. government announced it was delaying the implementation of tariffs on certain goods imported from China.

The U.S. Trade Representative said Tuesday that some products were being removed from the list that would be subject to new tariffs of 10% as of September 1.

It also said the new tariffs would be delayed until mid-December on other products including cell phones, some kinds of toys and footwear.

The news sent the stocks of U.S. companies that make electronics, shoes and toys sharply higher. Apple jumped 5.4%, Mattel soared 10.6% and Steve Madden jumped 4.7%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 400 points, or 1.6%. The S&P 500 index was up 1.5%. The Nasdaq jumped 2%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks shook off an early stumble and edged higher on Wall Street led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Apple rose 1.8% Tuesday and Merck climbed 1.1%.

U.S. indexes are still down about 3% for the month as investors are unsettled by trade tensions between the U.S. and China, protests in Hong Kong and political instability in Argentina.

The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 2,895.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 points, or 0.3%, to 25,981. The Nasdaq rose 39 points, or 0.5%, to 7,905.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.65%.