Markets Right Now: US stock indexes open slightly higher

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Micron Technology rose 1.8% in early trading Tuesday, and Baxter International climbed 1.5%.

Rockwell International jumped 13.9% after reporting earnings that were far ahead of what analysts were expecting. Homebuilder D.H. Horton also rose 2.9% after turning in solid quarterly results.

The S&P 500 rose 5 points, or 0.2%, to 3,092.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23 points, or 0.1%, to 27,717. The Nasdaq rose 16 points, or 0.2%, to 8,481.

Bond prices didn't move much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 1.93%.