Marks gets SIS top job; SHS assistant principals named

The Board of Education named Robert Ayer, assistant principal at Shelton High School; Dina Marks, Shelton Intermediate School principal; Kathy Riddle, interim SHS principal, and Victoria Sargeant, assistant principal at SHS.

School officials have rounded out the administrative teams at Shelton High and Shelton Intermediate schools from within.

Dina Marks was named SIS principal, and Robert Ayer and Victoria Sargeant were named assistant principals at Shelton High School during a special Board of Education meeting Wednesday, July 31.

Marks assumes the position held by Ken Saranich, who was named assistant superintendent. Ayer and Sargeant round out new Shelton High Principal Kathy Riddle’s leadership team. Riddle officially took the role on an interim basis for the coming school year beginning July 22.

Marks had been assistant principal at SIS and was named the 2019 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year. A lifelong Shelton resident, Marks spent nearly a decade as the school’s assistant principal, and, in her statement accepting this past year’s honor, said one of her proudest accomplishments is the creation of the Shelton Innovation School (SIS2) which she, then-SIS Principal Ken Saranich, and a team of teachers built from the ground up.

In its second year, Marks said SIS2 provides flexible scheduling, innovative instructional practices and personalized learning opportunities that address the diverse learning styles of students in the digital age.

The “school within a school” places an emphasis on preparing students to be thinkers, communicators and collaborators, added Marks, and focuses not on what students know but on what they can do with the knowledge they have gained.

Sargeant was mathematics curriculum leader at Shelton High School this past year, and Ayer was a department chair at Shelton Intermediate School.

