Marshals: Man wanted for murder caught by K9

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man wanted for killing another man and wounding a juvenile outside a convenience store was arrested after being confronted by a K9 officer, authorities said.

Curdarreion Wilson was captured Thursday after escaping from authorities three previous times for different crimes, a U.S. Marshals press release said.

Memphis police were called to a store on April 6, where they found a man, Raymond Howard, fatally shot as well as a juvenile who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the top of her head, news outlets reported.

Police said an eyewitness led authorities to Wilson.

Wilson already had warrants out for his arrest on attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm arm and aggravated assault.

U.S. Marshals said he had evaded arrest three previous times.

Wilson was found Thursday and fled, first in a car and then on foot, the release said. Marshals sent K9 Echo after Wilson and he was tracked to an abandoned home inside a crawlspace, the release said.

Echo bit Wilson multiple times and he later left the crawlspace, authorities said.

Wilson was also charged with second-degree murder. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.