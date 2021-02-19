Maryland Senate OKs tax credit for immigrants

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate voted Friday to expand a state tax credit for low-income workers to include immigrants, including those living in the country illegally, who work and pay taxes in the state in a measure that adds to a broader pandemic relief initiative already enacted this week.
The measure, which now goes to the House of Delegates, is a follow-up to more than $1 billion in relief that passed with bipartisan support last week and was signed into law Monday by Gov. Larry Hogan.