Maryland department examining wastewater for coronavirus

CHELTENHAM, Md. (AP) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise across Maryland, the state is looking into testing wastewater as another way to help combat the pandemic. Widespread testing is expected to begin later this month, according to Maryland’s Department of Environment.
Last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, announced $1 million in funding that would go toward testing wastewater for coronavirus in vulnerable communities like correctional facilities, nursing homes, and public housing units. The testing will be led by Maryland’s Department of Environment in close coordination with the state’s health department.