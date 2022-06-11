Maryland high court upholds conviction in officer's killing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court has upheld the murder conviction and life sentence for a man who was 16 years old when he fatally struck a Baltimore County police officer with a vehicle.

The Maryland Court of Appeals rejected defense attorneys' argument that it was unconstitutional to sentence Dawnta Harris to life in prison because he was a minor when he killed the officer in 2018. The court ruled on Wednesday that Harris’ age was properly considered when a judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.