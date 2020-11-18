Maryland officer wounded, homicide suspect from Florida dead

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland officer was shot and wounded during an attempt to arrest a homicide suspect from Florida, who was shot and killed, a police department said Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release that its officers received information on Tuesday that Shawn Lequin Braddy, a suspect in a homicide committed Monday in Clay County, Florida, may be in Montgomery County. Officers from the Repeat Offender Unit, who are also members of the U.S. Marshals Service, began an investigation, the news release said.

Officers with the unit located Braddy and tried to arrest hism in Laurel in Prince George’s County. According to the news release, Braddy began shooting at the Montgomery County police officers, who returned fire and killed him.

The wounded officer was identified by the department as Detective Donnie Oaks, a 20-year veteran. Oaks underwent surgery Tuesday night and is hospitalized in table condition.

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the incident. .