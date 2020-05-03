Maryland shoppers flocking to outdoor farmer's markets

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland shoppers are flocking to farmer's markets to shop outdoors after weeks of navigating confined spaces in grocery stores during the coronavirus outbreak.

Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Joseph Bartenfelder said the outdoor markets have been enjoying brisk sales.

“Across the board, it's been a heavy buying season from what everybody tells me. People are finding the open air markets a lot more comfortable and safe than being in a grocery store,” he told The Baltimore Sun.

Bartenfelder said the only large market that is not opened because of crowding issues is Baltimore’s Downtown Farmers’ Market, traditionally staged under the Jones Falls Expressway at Saratoga Street.

The 32nd Street Farmers Market in Baltimore has had a busy spring, said Vernon Rey, the market's board president.

“Our business has been increasing and we are working on spacing issues," Rey said. He said the market’s sellers spread out this week to avoid crowding.