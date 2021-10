HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland teenager wanted in a shooting in which one person was killed and another person wounded has been apprehended in Florida, a police department said Tuesday.

The Hagerstown Police Department said in a news release that Gage John Coles, 17, is being charged as an adult in the death of John Anthony Leonard IV, 27. Coles is also charged in the shooting of Jaseye Stephens, 22. Both shooting victims are from Hagerstown, the news release said.