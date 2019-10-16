Massachusetts city will not move Halloween this year

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The second largest city in Massachusetts is sticking with the Oct. 31 date for Halloween celebrations this year.

The Worcester City Council made the decision Tuesday.

Councilor Matthew Walley was originally pushing to permanently change the holiday's date to the last Saturday of October to avoid problems with midweek trick-or-treating.

On Tuesday, Walley acknowledged it is too late to make the change for this year because many Halloween events in the city have already been planned, but he would like to consider it for the future.

The Telegram & Gazette reports many city councilors appear to have no interest in changing Halloween's date, including longtime Councilor-at-Large Konstantina Lukes, who said "let's not rewrite history now."

