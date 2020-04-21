Massachusetts fisherman who went overboard dies at hospital

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A fisherman went overboard in Massachusetts and later died, according to Coast Guard officials.

A crewman aboard the Miss Sandy went overboard as the Gloucester vessel returned from fishing Monday afternoon, the Gloucester Daily Times reported. Nicolo Vitale, 49, was located in the water and died at Addison Gilbert Hospital that evening.

Chief Warrant Officer John Roberts said the crewman was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water. It was unclear how long Vitale had been in the water.

Harbormaster T. J. Ciarametaro said the water temperature Monday afternoon was about 45 degrees Fahrenheit (7.2 degrees Celsius).

Vitale's cause of death was not immediately released.