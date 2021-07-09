Massachusetts lawmakers to give final OK to new state budget

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are expected to give final approval to a new state budget Friday after House and Senate negotiators reached a deal Thursday on a $48.1 billion spending plan.
When it became clear lawmakers would not have a final budget deal in place for the beginning of the new 2022 fiscal year on July 1, lawmakers approved — and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed — a temporary month-long budget aimed at keeping the wheels of state government turning through the end of July.