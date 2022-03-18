Massachusetts man charged with pandemic loan fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who fraudulently obtained more than $400,000 in federal loans meant for businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic used the money on mortgage payments and to pay people close to him, including his partner, federal authorities alleged.

Adley Bernadin, 44, of Stoughton, was charged Thursday with wire fraud, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Boston. He was released after an initial court appearance. An email seeking comment was left with his attorney.