Massachusetts man held without bail for alleged hate crime

TAUNTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts judge has ordered that a Brockton man accused of a hate crime be held without bail.

Michael Cates Jr., 34, faces assault and battery for allegedly calling another man a homophobic slur and knocked his teeth out, the Taunton Daily Gazette reported.

Tom Anderson, 34, says that he believes Cates identified him as gay because of the Pride decorations outside of his home pulled over and punched him multiple times.

Cates was arraigned on July 31 and held without bail pending the results of Thursday’s hearing in Taunton District Court.

Assistant District Attorney Bryan Thompson said “facts and the record here are egregious,” and pointed to a pattern of violence Cates past.

Thompson said that if Cates were to be released “no conditions that can ensure the safety of the community at this time.”

Cates' lawyer disputed his client’s record and argued for his client’s release pointing out that three witnesses failed to identify him in a photo lineup. He added that the evidence identifying Cates was not enough to keep someone in jail.