Massachusetts man pleads guilty to running steroid ring

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who authorities say imported large quantities of raw steroids that were then processed and packaged for redistribution throughout the U.S. pleaded guilty Tuesday to multiple charges that could send him to prison for 40 years, federal prosecutors said.

Under terms of a plea agreement, David Esser, 47, of North Attleborough, will forfeit more than $640,000 in assets derived from his criminal activity, the U.S. attorney's office in Providence, Rhode Island, said in a statement. That includes more than $160,000 in cash and bank accounts; cryptocurrency valued at almost $270,000; and 13 properties purchased by Esser in Pennsylvania, four vehicles, and jewelry valued at about $214,000, prosecutors said.