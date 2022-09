HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Police in western Massachusetts have charged two men with murder following separate shootings earlier this month.

The Holyoke Police Department announced Saturday that they arrested Victor Diaz-Torres in connection with the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Alex Larkin of Chicopee on Sept. 3. Diaz-Torres, a 23-year-old Holyoke resident, was arraigned Friday on a charge of murder and is being held in jail.