Massachusetts reports 16 COVID-19 deaths, 518 new cases

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts reported 16 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 520 newly confirmed cases Wednesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to nearly 9,430 and its confirmed caseload to more than 138,000.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests inched up to 1.3% — up from 0.9% a month ago. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

There were nearly 500 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of COVID-19, and close to 90 in intensive care units.

The three-day average of the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients stood at 505, up from 308 about a month ago.

The number of probable or confirmed COVID-19 deaths reported in long-term care facilities was nearly 6,220.

There was also a single probable COVID-19 death reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of probable deaths since the start of the pandemic to 218.

State health officials also reported Wednesday that more than two dozen cities and towns have moved from a lower or moderate risk category into the higher risk category based on the average daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Just four moved from the higher risk category to a lower risk category. Ten moved from moderate to lower risk status.