Massachusetts tells fireworks seller to stop ads in state

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts attorney general is demanding that a fireworks retailer with stores in New Hampshire stop targeting its advertising to residents of Massachusetts, where fireworks are illegal.

Attorney General Maura Healey in a cease-and-desist letter sent Wednesday to Phantom Fireworks alleges the company is violating state consumer protection law by mailing advertisements and discount coupons to Massachusetts addresses and highlighting the proximity of its New Hampshire stores.

“Phantom Fireworks knows its products are illegal in Massachusetts, yet we are hearing that residents are getting their advertisements in the mail,” Healey said in a statement.

Complaints about illegal fireworks being used in Massachusetts have soared during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks has three stores in New Hampshire, all close to the Massachusetts border.

Chief Executive Bruce Zoldan told The Boston Globe the company would review Healey’s letter and adjust its marketing strategy if necessary.

“We always follow the law,” he said.