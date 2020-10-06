Massachusetts virus complaint hotline logs 200,000 calls

BOSTON (AP) — Complaints about a stripper not wearing a mask, packed house parties, and personal attacks directed at Gov. Charlie Baker are just some of the calls received by a state hotline for people to report suspected violations of coronavirus restrictions.

More than 200,000 calls have been logged by the state’s 211 coronavirus compliance system since March, according to state records reviewed by the Boston Herald.

An adult entertainment club lost its liquor license after a dancer and others were seen not wearing masks, the state said.

Other complaints included residents of Nantucket concerned about “sick people from other states” arriving on the island, and Harvard Business School students “playing loud music and drinking" without face coverings.

A wedding planner asked if an October ceremony for 120 people in Taunton could be held if each table of six made separate reservations. The state’s limit on private, indoor gatherings is 25 people.

Republican Gov. Baker was the target of some callers, including one who said his handling of the pandemic was “treason," and another who said Baker will spend “eternity in hell.”

___

POLL WORKER MASKS

A Massachusetts office furniture manufacturer is providing face masks to all poll workers and Election Day volunteers in the state, the company said Tuesday.

Leominster-based AIS Inc. is working with Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin’s office and city and town clerks to ensure that the masks are delivered and distributed to poll workers well in advance of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

The company has already had requests from 200 clerks for mask donations in quantities ranging from 10 to 1,500. The company expects to supply a total of 20,000 masks.

“Our democracy relies on the ability of all citizens to be able to freely and safely cast their votes in person on Election Day,” Bruce Platzman, CEO of AIS, said in a statement. “These dedicated poll workers in each municipality — many of whom have served their communities for years — are in every way the frontline essential personnel that make the democratic process function.”

AIS began making masks out of antimicrobial fabrics and other premium materials in April when the coronavirus pandemic intensified.

___

JAIL OUTBREAK

A coronavirus outbreak at a Massachusetts county jail is growing.

Nearly 140 inmates and more than 30 employees of the Middleton Jail and House of Correction have tested positive in the past two weeks, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger said in a video message posted on the department's website Monday.

Most of the people who have tested positive are either asymptomatic or have displayed only mild symptoms, he said. No one has required hospitalization.

All inmates and employees are now being tested and appropriate measures to control the spread of the virus are being taken, he said.