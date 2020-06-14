Massive fire ravages Shelton’s former Star Pin factory

SHELTON - Officials are investigating the cause of a massive fire that tore through the fomer Star Pin factory Saturday night.

The fire came three months after the city agreed to sell the 145-year-old building to a developer and convert it into residential units.

For hours, firefighters battled the blaze of the vacant Canal Street brick building on the banks of the Housatonic River.

First arriving fire department units found “a well involved and well advanced fire in an the abandoned factory,” the Shelton Fire Department said.

Heavy fire ripped through the rear of the building with flames shooting up through the roof. A second alarm was struck for the fire almost immediately

Due to the age and conditon of the six-story building a defensive strategy was used.

Derby fire units also responded to help with the blaze, with Ansonia fire units covering the Shelton downtown station and Monroe covering Shelton’s White Hill fire station.

The fire spread to at least one other neary building, as well as the wooded area nearby.

On Sunday morning. fire crews remained on the scene to make sure the fire does not flare up.

No injuries were reported.

In March, the city of Shelton agreed to sell the former Star Pin factory to a Bridgeport-based company. Primrose Companies offered $500,000 had plans to purchase a neighboring lot which would allow for parking.

Shelton had also approved reconstruction of the property for residential purposes with for 72 units and 128 parking spaces.

Last year, the state Department of Economic and Community Development approved a $750,000 grant for remediation of hazardous building materials at the site. The grant money was being used to remove lead, PCBs and asbestos from the 118,000-square-foot building.

Over the past 30 years, the property housed a variety of manufacturing firms, some of which conducted plating operations. The property has been largely vacant over the past 15 years and age and weather are beginning to exact a toll on the building’s structural integrity, officials said.

The Star Pin company was founded on Sept. 25, 1866. Its first location was along the Far Mill River in the Wells Hollow area of Shelton. Next, the company moved to Canal Street, Shelton in 1875. After more than a century, the company closed its doors in December 1977.

The company manufactured pins, hair pins, hooks and eyes for clothing.

The company’s peak came during the 1920s, where 400 employees toiled within 125,000 feet of total floor space. By the early 1950s, the company also produced folding paper boxes and numbered 140 employees.

According to ConnecticutMills.org, one of the founders and early officers of the company, James C. Hubbard, is credited with inventing one of the first automated hair pin making machines in the United States.

Hubbard’s son, Henry Franklin Hubbard, joined the company during the 1890s and was active with the firm for 57 years. During this time he attained the title of 'dean of American pin makers,' after designing the machine that produced the first 'bobby pins.'