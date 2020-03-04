Master Pysanky egg creation at Plumb Library

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a craft program on creating Pysanky eggs on March 21 at 11 a.m. in the Media Room on the upper floor of the library.

Debora Semonich will teach the ancient Eastern European art of decorating Easter eggs. Participants at this beginners’ hands-on workshop will create their own pysanka to take home with them. Demonstrated will be how to write your design on the egg with wax, dye it, and remove the wax to reveal the colorful finished egg. This is for first-time crafters.

Registration is required and can be done by calling 203- 924-1580 or online at www.sheltonlibrary.org.