SHELTON — The city is saving significant amounts of money by using banks rather than bonding to take out short-term loans, according to city officials.

The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting last month, voted to approve borrowing just over $5 million from Newtown Savings Bank at a rate of 0.55 percent for a 5-year term.

According to the city charter, the aldermen can borrow 2 percent of the city budget annually, and Finance Director Paul Hiller said Mayor Mark Lauretti prefers short-term borrowing. The city charter calls for aldermanic bonding loans be paid within five years.

“This borrowing is one of the lowest rates achieved by any municipality in recent times,” Hiller said while updating the Board of Aldermen Finance Committee Tuesday. He said the rate “demonstrates the financial strength that the city has achieved.”

Board president John Anglace, Jr., affirmed Hiller’s assessment, saying the city chose to “shop around” for the best rate.

“We sat down and negotiated the best deal,” Anglace said. “We did a heck of a lot better than a 4 percent interest rate.”

Besides the interest rate difference, Anglace said using a traditional bonding method — as is used by many municipalities — brings with it other fees, such as using a bonding agent, and costs associated with obtaining credit reports from the rating agencies such as Moody’s and S&P Global, which can run as much as $30,000.

“(Lauretti) picked up on this,” Anglace said about the additional costs and potentially higher interest rate when bonding. According to Anglace, Lauretti “said it was foolish to put these significant administrative costs on the taxpayer. Here, we are masters of our own destiny.”

Hiller said three years ago, the city used the services of a bond agent in negotiating a loan with a bank. That agent cost the city about $23,000. In this case, the city did not go that route, instead opting to use Newtown Savings Bank’s attorney. The loan fees ended up being $3,350, he said.

“We did not have the administrative costs and we have a rock bottom rate,” Hiller said.

Anglace asked rhetorically whether it was preferable to pay .5 percent or 3-5 percent on a $5 million loan.

“This is huge. The money belongs to the taxpayers, so we need to be practical when managing the peoples’ money,” he said. “We’re saving big money going this way.”

The funds will be used to cover approved expenditures for aldermanic bonding over the past two years. The package included authorizations from fiscal years 2020, ‘21 and ’22.

Among the more than 40 approved expenditures was $306,659 for renovation of the Shelton High tennis courts, $1.2 million on various road improvement projects, $150,000 for purchases of two Grove Street properties and $252,000 for funding of Bridgeport Magnet School tuition costs.

