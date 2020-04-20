Matto, Stratford chef join forces to feed residents

MATTO Wine Bar opened in early December at 389 Bridgeport Avenue - former home of Barra. MATTO Wine Bar opened in early December at 389 Bridgeport Avenue - former home of Barra. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 267 Caption Close Matto, Stratford chef join forces to feed residents 1 / 267 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — A Stratford chef is teaming with a Shelton restaurant to offer a free meal to those struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrew Testo, owner of his own catering business, is partnering with Matto Wine Bar to provide free penne vodka with grilled chicken and homemade bread to people between 4 and 6 p.m. Tuesday at the restaurant, 389 Bridgeport Ave.

Food will be provided curbside on a first-come, first-served basis. Testo said he will prepare enough food for 100 servings. There will be no more than two servings per car because of limited supply.

“These are unprecedented times … businesses are closed, people are losing their jobs,” said Testo, who is a graduate of Fairfield College Preparatory School. “This is a chance to help the community. People need to eat, and I have the skills to give to people in need or who just need a meal. This is a chance to pay it forward.”

As the coronavirus spread into Connecticut, state precautions forced the closure of schools, nonessential businesses and in-house dining at restaurants, Testo reached out to several of his contacts in the food service industry about teaming up to feed people affected by the virus.

Testo has since created a charitable organization, Let Our Village Eat (LOVE), which is looking for restaurants and commercial kitchens not currently using their facilities but would like to team up to serve meals with curbside pickup.

“This is a perfect way to give back to our community,” said Testo, adding that he and his small group of volunteers have fed, to date, more than 1,000 people in Fairfield and New Haven counties. “This crisis has no boundaries. Together we can overcome.”

For more information on the organization, visit www.letourvillageeat.com.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com