Maui man arrested on suspicion of killing his roommate

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A Maui man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his roommate at their residence, police said.

John Lyons, 70, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and a firearm registration violation, The Maui News reported Thursday.

Frederick Bacolini, 77, suffered a gunshot wound around 8 p.m. Tuesday at a home the men shared in Lahaina, authorities said.

The men were heard arguing before a shot was fired, police said.

Bacolini was taken in a helicopter to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he died, authorities said.

Police arrested Lyons shortly after midnight Wednesday and took him to the Maui Police Department's Lahaina station, where he was detained as the investigation continued.

It was not immediately clear if Lyons has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.