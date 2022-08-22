Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train MARK STEVENSON, Associated Press Aug. 22, 2022 Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 10:58 a.m.
1 of33 A bulldozer sits idle during repairs as it clears a path through the forest to make way for the Maya Train project in Akumal, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The Maya Train is one of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s signature projects and has drawn objections from environmentalists, archaeologists and cave divers, who have held protests to block backhoes from tearing down trees and scraping clean the thin layer of soil. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
2 of33 Archaeologist and cave diver Octavio Del Rio points his flashlight up toward the ceiling of the Guardianes cave, a flooded cavern that stretches for miles underneath the path of the planned Maya Train in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The cave's limestone roof is only two or three feet thick in some places, and would almost certainly collapse under the weight of a speeding train, says Del Rio. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less 3 of33
4 of33 A lizard crawls on a tree that was cut to make way for the construction of the Maya Train project in Akumal, Quintana state Roo, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador exempted the train from environmental impact studies and invoked national security powers to forge ahead, overriding court injunctions. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
5 of33 A worker repairs a bulldozer being used to clear a path through the forest to make way for the Maya Train project in Akumal, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. This stretch cuts a more than 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum, over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less 6 of33
7 of33 Tourists swim in a cenote, a natural deep-water wells, in Playa del Carmen, one of the proposed stops along the Maya Train project in Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dismisses critics of his Maya Train project as “pseudo environmentalists” funded by foreign governments, while some locals fear it will pollute the caves that supply them with water. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
8 of33 Raul Padilla, member of the Jaguar Wildlife Center which works to protect jaguars, poses for a portrait inside a miles-long cave system known as "Garra de Jaguar," or The Paw of the Jaguar," located underneath the planned route of the Maya Train in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to finish the entire train in 16 months by filling the caves with cement or sinking concrete columns through the caverns – the only places that allowed humans to survive in this area. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less 9 of33
10 of33 A section of forest is empty after it was cleared for the construction of the Maya Train near community La Vida y Esperanza, which means Life and Hope, center left, and traverses a small road that connects the community with the highway, in Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Unless the army, which is building the train line, constructs a large overpass bridge above the tracks, villagers would be forced to take a back road four times as long to get to the highway, and it would no longer make economic sense to live there. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
11 of33 An environmental activist sits on a bulldozer after her group spoke with its operator, who turned off the machine and left the site, as they temporarily stop the clearing of forest that will make way for the Maya Train in Akumal, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. For more than two years, Mayan communities have been objecting to the train line, filing court challenges arguing the railway violated their right to a safe, clean environment, and to be consulted; in 2019, the Mexico office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights found that what consultations the government did do were flawed. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less 12 of33
13 of33 A Toh bird perches in the jungle outside the miles-long cave system "Garra de Jaguar," or the Paw of the Jaguar, which sits under the planned route of the Maya Train in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The train line will run in a rough loop around the Yucatan Peninsula, connecting beach resorts and archaeological sites. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
14 of33 Lidia Caamal Puc sits on a dirt road in her community of "Vida y Esperanza," or Life and Hope, where forest was cleared for the Maya Train route in Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. “I think that there is nothing Maya” about the train, said Puc. “Some people say it will bring great benefits, but for us Mayas that work the land, that live here, we don’t see any benefits. Rather, it will hurt us, because, how should I put it, they are taking away what we love so much, the land,” she said. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less 15 of33
16 of33 Raul Padilla, member of the Jaguar Wildlife Center which works to protect jaguars, points to a stalagmite while explaining the connections between the jungle and caves, inside the miles-long cave system "Garra de Jaguar," or the Paw of the Jaguar, underneath the planned route of the Maya Train in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to finish the entire train in 16 months by filling the caves with cement or sinking concrete columns through the caverns – the only places that allowed humans to survive in this area. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
17 of33 A bulldozer clears an area of forest that will be the line of the Mayan Train in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project is supposed to bring development to the Yucatan Peninsula, but along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the Indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of33
19 of33 A stump is what's left of a tree that was cut for the clearing of forest to make way for the Maya Train in Akumal, Quintana Roo, state, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The train is one of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s signature projects and has drawn objections from environmentalists, archaeologists and cave divers, who have held protests to block backhoes from tearing down trees and scraping clean the thin layer of soil. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
20 of33 A bulldozer works to make way for the Maya Train in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The project is expected to cost about $8 billion, but the government contends it will bring in $9.5 billion in revenue or benefits. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less 21 of33
22 of33 Raul Padilla, member of the Jaguar Wildlife Center which works to protect jaguars, shines his headlamp on a spiderweb inside the miles-long cave system "Garra de Jaguar," or the Paw of the Jaguar, underneath the planned route of the Maya Train in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to finish the entire train in 16 months by filling the caves with cement or sinking concrete columns through the caverns – the only places that allowed humans to survive in this area. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
23 of33 Forest is cleared for the construction of the Maya Train near the community "La Vida y Esperanza," or Life and Hope, in Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Many residents in "La Vida y Esperanza" who rely on diesel generators say they would much rather have electricity than a tourist train that will rush by and never stop there. Eduardo Verdugo/AP Show More Show Less 24 of33
25 of33 A marker points out a spot for inspection along the planned route of the Mayan Train in Akumal, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The question about the economics of the train, and tourism income, is complex, in part because no credible feasibility studies were done. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
26 of33 Environmental activist Guillermo D. Christy walks toward an idle bulldozer parked on a path through the forest being cleared for the Maya Train in Akumal, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. This stretch of the train route is controversial because it cuts a more than 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world, between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less 27 of33
28 of33 Raul Padilla, member of the Jaguar Wildlife Center which works to protect jaguars, right, points as he explains the connections between the jungle and caves, inside the miles-long caves system "Garra de Jaguar," or the Paw of the Jaguar, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to finish the entire train in 16 months by filling the caves with cement or sinking concrete columns through the caverns – the only places that allowed humans to survive in this area. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
29 of33 A bulldozer sits idle as it undergoes repairs where workers clear a section of forest to make way for the Mayan Train in Akumal, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. This stretch of the train route is controversial because it cuts a more than 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world, between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less 30 of33
31 of33 A grasshopper perches on a palm along the route of the Mayan Train in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Monday, Aug. 2, 2022. This stretch of the train route is controversial because it cuts a more than 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world, between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
32 of33 A bulldozer clears forest for the path of the Mayan Train in Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo state, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. This stretch of the train route is controversial because it cuts a more than 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world, between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum. Eduardo Verdugo Show More Show Less
VIDA Y ESPERANZA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project is supposed to bring development to the Yucatan Peninsula, but along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the Indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help.
One controversial stretch cuts a more than 68-mile (110-kilometer) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum, over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world.
