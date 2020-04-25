Mayor: Boston girl struck by stray bullet recovering

BOSTON (AP) — A 10-year-old Boston girl struck by a stray bullet last weekend is improving but faces a lengthy recovery, Mayor Marty Walsh said.

“Thankfully, the information I have now is, she’s been upgraded to good condition,” Walsh said Friday on the Rev. Bruce Wall’s Boston Praise Radio program, according to The Boston Globe. “She does have a long road ahead of her, physically and psychologically, but she’s recovering.”

The girl was struck in her apartment in the city's Roxbury neighborhood at about 5:30 p.m. April 18 when a gun went off in an adjacent unit, police have said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A gathering in celebration of another young person's life lost to violence was taking place in the other unit, Walsh said. The gathering should not have been taking place given social distancing guidelines in light of the coronavirus, Walsh said.

The girl, whose name hasn't been made public, was struck as she fixed her hair in the bathroom, Walsh said.

No arrests have been announced.