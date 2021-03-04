Mayor: Federal money cleaning up old Star Pin site in Shelton Brian Gioiele March 4, 2021 Updated: March 4, 2021 9:57 a.m.
SHELTON — Millions of dollars in federal funds and private investment will bring new life to what was the historic Star Pin factory site devastated by fire nearly nine months ago, Mayor Mark Lauretti said.
The federal government has provided $2 million, Lauretti said, to clean up the property, once home to a 145-year-old structure but now sequestered from the area by a fence restricting access to the gutted, contaminated site.