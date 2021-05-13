Mayor: Memphis will stop enforcing mask mandate Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Nearly a year after requiring people to wear face masks in many public settings to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Memphis will stop enforcing the mandate on Saturday, Mayor Jim Strickland said.

People must still wear a face mask if they are inside a city facility and city government will continue to follow guidelines recommending masks in public settings indoors, Strickland tweeted on Thursday. He said private businesses and churches may continue to require masking and the city encourages people to mask in public until 70% of the Shelby County population is vaccinated.