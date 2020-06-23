Mayor: NYC forming task force to combat illegal fireworks

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are forming a new law enfordement task force to try to curb a surge in the use of illegal fireworks in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that the team made up of New York Police Department officers, fire department investigators and sheriff’s deputies will use undercover buys and other methods to try to cut off the supply chain of fireworks coming from out of state.

Social media videos have shown a growing number of people setting off fireworks on city streets in recent weeks. There’s also been a spike in noise complaints of fireworks exploding throughout the night.

“We’re cracking down on this activity at the source to ensure the safety of all New Yorkers and the ability of our neighbors to get some sleep,” de Blasio said in a statement.