Mayor: New alderman, 39, brings younger perspective to Shelton board

SHELTON — Joanna Carloni was appointed Tuesday to fill the Second Ward alderman seat held by Stanley Kudej, who died on Feb. 8.

The aldermen, during its meeting at City Hall and live streamed on the city’s website, unanimously voted to appoint the 39-year-old Carloni, an attorney who has worked the past eight years in the public defender’s office at the Bridgeport courthouse.

“I am honored to be chosen,” Carloni said after being sworn in by city corporation counsel Fran Teodosio. “I hope to fill Stan’s shows. I look forward to serving my community.”

Carloni and her husband, Jeano, have lived in Shelton since 2012.

“I love where I live … the downtown is great,” Joanna Carloni told Heart Connecticut Media. “I am excited to represent the people of the Second Ward.”

Carloni said she tossed her hat into the political ring because she felt it was time to “give back” to the community she loves.

Board of Aldermen President John Anglace Jr., said, according to the city charter, this appointment was to be filled by the remaining Republican aldermen members.

Anglace said several Republicans indicated an interest and were considered, but “Joanna has exceptional qualifications and a long history of hard work to get where she is today.”

“Her youth brings another dimension to the board, and we look forward to her many expected opinions and contributions,” Anglace added.

Mayor Mark Lauretti said Carloni’s legal background is impressive, and she will also bring a younger perspective to the board’s decision-making process.

“We need to start rebuilding the ranks with the younger generation,” Lauretti said. “If you look at the age of a lot, not all, of the people that serve, not just in Shelton but all over, it is an older, more seasoned person. I feel it helps to have a different generation’s perspective in there, too.”

Lauretti said Carloni’s appointment comes as he continues to focus on identifying individuals in their 20s and 30s as potential candidates on boards and commissions in the city.

“We’re looking for a good mix of representation in the city,” Lauretti added.

