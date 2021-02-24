Mayor: New alderman, 39, brings younger perspective to Shelton board Brian Gioiele Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 1:36 p.m.
New alderman Joanna Carloni is sworn-in by attorney Francis Teodosio, left, as Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti looks on at the start of a Board of Alderman meeting at Shelton City Hall in Shelton, Conn., on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021. Carloni was appointed as a new alderman to replace Stanley Kudej who died this past month.
New alderman Joanna Carloni is sworn-in by attorney Francis Teodosio, left, as Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti looks on at the start of a Board of Alderman meeting at Shelton City Hall in Shelton, Conn., on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021. Carloni was appointed as a new alderman to replace Stanley Kudej who died this past month.
Attorney Francis Teodosio, left, as Shelton Mayor Mark Lauretti, right, applaud after new alderman Joanna Carloni is sworn-in at the start of a Board of Alderman meeting at Shelton City Hall in Shelton, Conn., on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021. Carloni was appointed as a new alderman to replace Stanley Kudej who died this past month.
New alderman Joanna Carloni speaks after being sworn-in by attorney Francis Teodosio at the start of a Board of Alderman meeting at Shelton City Hall in Shelton, Conn., on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021. Carloni was appointed as a new alderman to replace Stanley Kudej who died this past month.
New alderman Joanna Carloni poses at the start of a Board of Alderman meeting at Shelton City Hall in Shelton, Conn., on Tuesday Feb. 23, 2021. Carloni was appointed as a new alderman to replace Stanley Kudej who died this past month.
SHELTON — Joanna Carloni was appointed Tuesday to fill the Second Ward alderman seat held by Stanley Kudej, who died on Feb. 8.
The aldermen, during its meeting at City Hall and live streamed on the city’s website, unanimously voted to appoint the 39-year-old Carloni, an attorney who has worked the past eight years in the public defender’s office at the Bridgeport courthouse.