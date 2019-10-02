Mayor’s race highlights November election fight

Shelton candidates are in the stretch run - knocking on doors, sending out mailers and talking their records with whoever will listen - with only a month until Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Mayor Mark Lauretti is seeking his 15th consecutive term, and he is facing Democrat John Harmon.

After an intense Republican primary, which had eight candidates petition to battle for placement on the November ballot, the GOP returns seven of its incumbent Board of Aldermen to the ticket. Newcomer Bernie Simons, who narrowly defeated incumbent Jim Capra in last month’s primary, will be joining incumbent Noreen McGorty in running unopposed in the Fourth Ward.

Each of the other Aldermen wards, however, have contests. In Ward One, Republican incumbents Anthony Simonetti and David Gidwani will be challenged by Democrat newcomer Paul Littlefield; in Ward Two, Eric McPhearson and Stanley Kudej face Democrat Kevin Kosty; and in Ward Three, Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr., and Cris Balamaci will be challenged by present Board of Education member Jose Goncalves and 18-year-old Shelton High senior Matt McGee.

Voters in Ward 1 cast their ballots at Elizabeth Shelton School; Ward 2 at Shelton Intermediate School; Ward 3 at Long Hill School; and Ward 4 at Mohegan School.

The Board of Education faces the most potential change this November, with three present members - board Chair Mark Holden, Anne Gaydos and Tom Minotti - not on the ballot. The three Republicans were not endorsed by the Shelton Republican Town Committee before failing to win their primary challenges last month.

On the Republican ticket are incumbents Kathy Yolish and Dr. Darlisa Ritter, joined byCarl Rizzo, Jim Orazietti, Ben Perry, Don Stanziale, Ruth Parkins, John Fitzgerald and Amy Romano.

On the Democrat side, the DTC endorsed incumbents David Gioiello and Amanda Kilmartin and newcomers Wayne Bragg, Diana Meyer and Patti Moonan for the Board of Education. Democrat Kate Kutash did not earn the DTC endorsement but gathered enough signatures to be placed on the Democratic ticket this November.

The other Republican candidates are Ray O’Leary for treasurer; Ginny Harger, Ned Miller and Charlie Kelly for Planning & Zoning; Peter Laskos and Bill Mikos for Planning & Zoning alternates; John Belden, Jr., Jay Francino-Quinn and John Boyko for Board of Apportionment & Taxation (A&T); and Aleta Miner and Julie Blakeman for Library Board.

Democrats have Robert Lally for treasurer; Nancy Dickal, Elaine Matto and Quinn Weber for Planning & Zoning; John Uysal for Planning & Zoning alternate; and incumbents Steve Guralnick, Joe Knapik and Michelle Laubin for Board of A&T.

