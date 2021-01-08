McGorty, Perillo sworn in in historic outdoor session

HARTFORD — State Reps. Ben McGorty (R-122) and Jason Perillo (R-113) were sworn in officially as returning members of the Connecticut state legislature on Wednesday, during a socially-distanced ceremony on the steps of the State Capitol building in Hartford.
McGorty and Perillo were joined by most of their 149 colleagues in the House of Representatives, as well as members of the Senate, in the outdoor swearing-in, before which the legislators voted remotely from their respective offices on the rules for the 2021 legislative session.