McGorty holds large lead in 122nd House race

State Rep. Ben McGorty State Rep. Ben McGorty Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close McGorty holds large lead in 122nd House race 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — Incumbent Republican Ben McGorty had a nearly 3,000-vote lead over Democrat challenger Jose Goncalves in the 122nd House District race, according to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday.

While unofficial, McGorty garnered nearly 60 percent of the vote across his district, which includes sections of Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull. The Secretary of State office numbers had McGorty at 8,231, Goncalves at 5,529.

“I am thankful that the voters in my district are happy with the my performance in Hartford that they re-elected me for another term,” McGorty said. “I will continue to keep taxes low and halt any more unfunded mandates to municipalities while keeping Connecticut affordable.”

This is the second consecutive election that pitted McGorty against Goncalves, who has lived in Shelton for nearly 40 years and worked for the Bridgeport Board of Education for more than two decades.

McGorty, a Shelton resident for more than three decades, was first elected in a special election on July 22, 2014, and has gone on to win elections in 2016 and 2018. McGorty’s wife, Noreen, is a Fourth Ward alderman.

In the legislature, McGorty is the co-chair of the bipartisan Fire and EMS caucus. McGorty is a member of the Environment, Judiciary and Transportation committees.

McGorty is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and is active in local and statewide fire prevention efforts. He is lieutenant-deputy fire marshal for the Stratford Fire Department, a 25-year volunteer with the Shelton Fire Department and serves on Shelton’s Board of Fire Commissioners.

For more than 25 years, Goncalves worked for the Bridgeport Board of Education and is a member of its Executive Union Board. Goncalves has volunteered with the Shelton Youth Soccer Program at the Boys and Girls Club. He has also served on the Shelton Board of Education.

Goncalves and his wife have raised three children in Shelton.

Goncalves did not respond to a request for comment.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com