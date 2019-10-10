McGrath US Senate campaign raises nearly $11 million

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The U.S. Senate campaign for Amy McGrath says she has raised nearly $11 million in her first three months of fundraising in her effort to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

According to a news release Thursday, McGrath's campaign finance report is expected to show total donations of $10.7 million. Donations to the Marine combat aviator came in the form of 299,000 individual contributions from people across Kentucky. The statement says the report will be filed next week with the Federal Election Commission.

McGrath, a Democrat, narrowly lost a House race in 2018 to incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr. She filed for Senate in July.

McConnell hasn't yet announced his fundraising totals for the quarter.