Medical clinic to serve homeless people in Grand Rapids area

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Six organizations in the Grand Rapids area are teaming up to provide free medical services for homeless people.

They will operate a clinic at the downtown location of Mel Trotter Ministries, one of the participants.

The others are Grand Valley State University’s Kirkhof College of Nursing; Mercy Health Saint Mary’s; Metro Health–University of Michigan; Michigan State University–College of Human Medicine; and Spectrum Health.

The coalition says the goal is to promote healthy living, treat acute and chronic conditions, reduce gaps in care and prevent unnecessary use of emergency services.

“Homeless people are among the most medically fragile in our community, and they deserve access to regular medical care,” said Dr. Peter Hahn, CEO of Metro Health – University of Michigan Health. “An important benchmark of any community is how it treats its most vulnerable residents."

Community Partners Medical Clinic at Mel Trotter will be open Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted.

Patients are also encouraged to make an appointment by calling (616) 588-8791 Monday through Thursday, between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.