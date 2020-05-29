Medical examiner identifies bodies as missing Tulsa toddlers

Christal McLemore is comforted by Debbie Robertson, left, and Takenna Triplett at a makeshift memorial at the spot where Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, walked down to Mingo Creek at the Shoreline Apartments Wednesday, May 27, 2020. McLemore's grandaughter is the oldest sibling of the Crooks. The two young children were last seen days ago with their noncustodial mother, who was arrested after being questioned about their disappearance. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP) less Christal McLemore is comforted by Debbie Robertson, left, and Takenna Triplett at a makeshift memorial at the spot where Miracle Crook, 3, and Tony Crook, 2, walked down to Mingo Creek at the Shoreline ... more Photo: Mike Simons, AP Photo: Mike Simons, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Medical examiner identifies bodies as missing Tulsa toddlers 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma medical examiner’s office confirmed Friday that two bodies found in Tulsa-area waterways are sibling toddlers who have been missing since last week.

Three-year-old Miracle Crook and her 2-year-old brother were last spotted alive on security video at their east Tulsa apartment building May 22, walking hand in hand toward a nearby rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.

A girl's body was found Tuesday in the Arkansas River and a boy was located Wednesday in the creek, according to police. The medical examiner's office said Friday that the bodies are those of Miracle and Tony.

Their mother, Donisha Willis, 24, was arrested the day they went missing on charges of child neglect and assault and battery on a police officer. She remained in custody on bond, according to jail records Friday, and no attorney was listed who could speak on her behalf.