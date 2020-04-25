Medical school students join virus fight with child care

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dozens of students from a Virginia medical school are doing their part in the fight against coronavirus by volunteering to care for the children of health care workers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that nearly 100 students from Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Medicine have joined a new student organization called the VCU Childcare Co-op.

Co-founder Annie Yang, a first-year medical student, said the student volunteers already have donated more than 250 hours to help more than 20 families, including those with a parent caring for COVID-19 patients. The students are caring for children as well as pets.

“Even as students, we can step up and make a small difference in our community,” Yang said,

The COVID-19 pandemic has closed down many child care centers across Virginia. Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this month that Virginia is using $70 million in federal aid to help health care workers and others with child care.

Virginia's health department has reported more than 12,000 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, with at least 436 deaths as of Saturday.