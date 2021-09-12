Medvedev ends Djokovic's bid for year Slam at US Open HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer Sep. 12, 2021 Updated: Sep. 12, 2021 6:45 p.m.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes sweat from his face between serves from Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts after scoring a point against Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in New York.

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic’s bid for the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969 ended one victory short with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open final on Sunday.
Medvedev’s surprisingly lopsided triumph gave him his first major championship and prevented Djokovic from winning what would have been the record 21st of his career.
Written By
HOWARD FENDRICH