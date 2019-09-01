‘Meet the Candidates’ at Plumb Library Sept. 4

The Shelton Community Vision Coalition is hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Plumb Memorial Library. The Shelton Community Vision Coalition is hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Plumb Memorial Library. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Meet the Candidates’ at Plumb Library Sept. 4 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Shelton Community Vision Coalition is hosting a “Meet the Candidates” event on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 6:30 p.m. at Plumb Memorial Library. All primary candidates have been invited to attend.

This group, a non-partisan group whose stated mission is to strengthen, inspire and empower the local community, was formed in February. The coalition’s stated purpose is to:

• Define and facilitate communication of community priorities

• Magnify the voice of the community in policy decisions

• Promote community-wide discussion and engagement in policies, projects and initiatives that impact the lives of Shelton residents

• Share ideas that contribute to and maintain our common vision in an environment of continual change

For more information on this group, visit SheltonCTCVC (https://twitter.com/SheltonCTCVC) on Twitter and Shelton Community Vision Coalition on Facebook.