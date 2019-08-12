Memorial brick garden dedication Sunday

The Huntington Fire Company No. 3’s memorial brick garden has been complete for weeks, but this weekend offers the community a chance to bask in its beauty, according to local fire officials.

In early July, the landscaping was finished and memorial bricks — purchases of which were instrumental in funding this project — have been laid in place, but Huntington Fire Company Capt. Donald Zak said bricks remain on sale for those who wish to honor family or friends.

“This has come out even better than we thought,” said Zak about the memorial garden, creation of which was largely due to volunteer efforts by the department’s members.

The Huntington Fire Company No. 3 memorial brick garden dedication ceremony is planned Sunday, Aug. 18, at 10 a.m. at the fire house, 44 Church Street. An open house, with food and refreshments, will be held in the firehouse after the flags are raised on the new poles.

With the bricks, all local fire companies are represented, with one section dedicated to past captains, and the arch in front of the flagpoles specifically to honor deceased members. In front of the large stone, which is surrounded by plantings tended to by the Olde Ripton Garden Club, is a brick honoring Mayor Mark Lauretti and his support of the company’s efforts.

The garden was organized as a fundraiser for the company’s 100th anniversary, the celebration of which will culminate on Sept. 14 and 15, as Shelton plays host to the 136th annual Connecticut State Firefighters Association convention and parade. The event, hosted by different departments throughout the state each year, will bring dozens of departments to the community.

The delegates convention will begin at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 at Shelton Intermediate School, followed by the presidents’ reception from noon to 2 p.m. at White Hills Fire Co. 5. The parade will be on Sept. 15. The parade will commence at noon at Huntington Green and end on Research Drive at the BIC Corp. Music and food will be part of a celebration at the parade’s end in the BIC lot.

Bricks for the memorial can be ordered online at polar-engraving.com/huntingtonfirecompany. A 4” x 8” brick with engraved text is $100 and $110 with clip art of logos. An 8” x 8” brick option is available for $175-$185. Orders can be placed directly on the engraving site. To learn more about the project or about Huntington Fire Company No. 3, visit huntingtonfireco3.com.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com