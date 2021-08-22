Memorial in Va. will honor first Africans brought to America HOLLY PRESTIDGE, Richmond Times-Dispatch Aug. 22, 2021
FORT MONROE, Va. (AP) — There’s a grassy spot on the southwestern side of Fort Monroe National Monument that looks out across the expansive waters of the Chesapeake Bay. It’s a place where people gather under a shady tree for a picnic lunch, or linger along the seawall to gaze at the massive cargo ships coming and going and delight in the playful dolphins leading the way.
But if you stand just so on this grassy spot, facing the bay at an angle, with the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnel over your right shoulder, your sightline takes an imaginary leap to the other side of the world, a leap that symbolizes a very real journey that ends on the shores of Angola on the southwestern coast of Africa.
Written By
HOLLY PRESTIDGE, Richmond Times-Dispatch