Mental health facility for kids sued for improper restraints

CLEVELAND (AP) — Staff at an Ohio mental health treatment center for children illegally restrained and injured residents and failed to inform state authorities when it occurred, the Ohio Attorney General's Office alleged in a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the owner of the facility.
The lawsuit filed in Ashland County against owner Olga Starr, of Columbus, asks a judge to immediately stop Starr from operating the Perrysville facility, remove abusive staff members and appoint a third-party receiver to take over operations until the center's 80 children can be placed elsewhere.