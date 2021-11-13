Merkel calls on all to get shots to avoid bad virus winter KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 7:52 a.m.
1 of15 People line up for vaccination against the COVID-19 disease in Osnabueck, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Germany has struggled to bring new momentum to its vaccination campaign lately, with a bit over two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated, and has balked so far at ordering vaccine mandates for any professional group. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP) Lino Mirgeler/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel waits for the arrival of Denmark's Queen Margrethe II for meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 10, 2021. Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday called on all unvaccinated Germans to get their shots as quickly as possible as the country’s coronavirus infection rate hits the latest in a string of new highs and death numbers are growing. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A man walks into a pharmacy, that offers corona tests in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Germany plans to bring back free Covid-19 rapid tests. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A man walks into a pharmacy, that offers corona tests in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Germany plans to bring back free Covid-19 rapid tests. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they arrives at the public transport station Brandenburger Tor in central Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Germany battles a fourth wave of the coronavirus with high number of infections in the recent days. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Commuters wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they arrives at the public transport station Brandenburger Tor in central Berlin, Germany, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Germany battles a fourth wave of the coronavirus with high number of infections in the recent days. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Wilfriede Niehoff receives a vaccination against the COVID-19 disease in Osnabueck, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Germany has struggled to bring new momentum to its vaccination campaign lately, with a bit over two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated, and has balked so far at ordering vaccine mandates for any professional group. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP) Lino Mirgeler/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Wilfriede Niehoff receives a vaccination against the COVID-19 disease in Osnabueck, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Germany has struggled to bring new momentum to its vaccination campaign lately, with a bit over two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated, and has balked so far at ordering vaccine mandates for any professional group. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP) Lino Mirgeler/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 An employee of the vaccination campaign prepares Biontech doses against the COVID-19 disease in Osnabueck, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Germany has struggled to bring new momentum to its vaccination campaign lately, with a bit over two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated, and has balked so far at ordering vaccine mandates for any professional group. (Lino Mirgeler/dpa via AP) Lino Mirgeler/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A man walks into a pharmacy, that offers corona tests in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Germany plans to bring back free Covid-19 rapid tests. Martin Meissner/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday called on all unvaccinated Germans to get their shots as quickly as possible as the country’s coronavirus infection rate hit the latest in a string of new highs and death numbers were growing.
“If we stand together, if we think about protecting ourselves and caring for others, we can save our country a lot this winter,” Merkel said in her weekly podcast.
Written By
KIRSTEN GRIESHABER