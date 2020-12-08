Mesa man accused of manslaughter after loaded gun goes off

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting in Mesa, according to police.

They said 21-year-old Michael Whipple was taken into custody shortly after Sunday’s shooting and was being held on suspicion of manslaughter.

It was unclear Monday if Whipple has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police said officers responded to a shooting call about 4 a.m. Sunday and found 20-year-old Tyler Rascon with a gunshot wound.

Rascon was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Court documents show Whipple told police that he had just purchased a handgun for his birthday and he wanted to show Rascon.

Whipple said he got the gun from his nightstand where he kept it and handed it to Rascon.

But Whipple said when Rascon reached out to hand the gun back to him, it went off.

According to police, Whipple told them he usually checked to see if the gun was loaded but did not when he handed it to Rascon.