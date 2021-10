CHICAGO (AP) — Metra is restoring service on all train lines to pre-pandemic levels and won't raise fares next year in hopes more and more riders will return to using the suburban Chicago commuter rail service.

Metra approved a new, $900 million operating budget for 2022 on Wednesday. It assumes Metra will start 2022 with ridership at about 25% of pre-pandemic levels, and that it will grow to about 35% by the end of the year.