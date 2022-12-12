Mexico to host next round of Colombian peace talks

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Colombia's government and its largest remaining rebel group on Monday said they will continue to hold peace talks in Mexico following three weeks of negotiations in Venezuela's capital that have only yielded modest results.

Negotiations between Colombia and the National Liberation Army, known as the ELN, were suspended in 2019 following a rebel attack on a police academy in Bogota, in which 23 people were killed. But President Gustavo Petro restarted peace talks with the group in November, shortly after he was elected and became the nation's first leftist president.