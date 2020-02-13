Michigan Senate rejects Whitmer appointee to hunting panel

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's appointee to the state commission that regulates hunting and fishing, which Democrats said was done because the GOP and National Rifle Association oppose a different nominee to the same panel.

It marked the first time in nearly a decade that a governor's nominee was officially rejected by the Senate.

Senators voted 20-16, almost entirely on party lines, to disapprove Anna Mitterling of Mason— . Whitmer named the Lansing Community College biology professor to the Natural Resources Commission in December.

She formerly worked as a wildlife coordinator with the Michigan United Conservation Clubs.

Whitmer said the Senate GOP rejected Mitterling because they opposed her decision last week to appoint former Grand Rapids Mayor George Heartwell to the commission. The NRA this week criticized Heartwell over his involvement in billionaire Michael Bloomberg's gun-control groups.

A Whitmer spokeswoman said she refused to pull Heartwell's nomination to “save Anna Mitterling, a woman who is uniquely qualified to serve on the Natural Resources Commission.”

Asked if the Senate would have been OK with Mitterling if Heartwell had not been appointed, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, a Clarklake Republican, said he had tried “to find a compromise position.” He said senators did have concerns with Mitterling's statements to an advise-and-consent committee, however.