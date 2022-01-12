Skip to main content
News

Michigan State Police disproportionately stop Black drivers

DAVID EGGERTAssociated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The leader of the Michigan State Police pledged changes Wednesday as the agency released an independent report finding that troopers disproportionately pulled over Black drivers in 2020 traffic stops.

African American motorists were more likely to be stopped than expected under a series of benchmarks — including population, an analysis of crash data and a comparison of stops in daylight vs. night, according to the research done by the Michigan State University School of Criminal Justice. The review, which had been commissioned by the agency after it identified potential racial disparities, also said Black and Hispanic drivers were significantly more likely than White motorists to be searched or arrested after traffic stops.

“These findings demand immediate action. The people of Michigan deserve unbiased policing, transparency and accountability,” said Col. Joe Gasper, the agency's director.

He outlined a five-point plan to better understand and address the disparities. They include hiring an expert to recommend “systemic" policy changes, listening to communities of color and their leaders, and developing a dashboard with timely data so troopers “can learn about and adjust their own actions.”

The agency also will create a professional development bureau to train employees and issue body-worn cameras to all personnel who might come into contact with the public.